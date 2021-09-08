Teen accused of stabbing Alex school classmate back in court

The case of a teenage school pupil charged with murder after the fatal stabbing of a classmate in Alexandra, Johannesburg, has been postponed to October.

The matter was back for hearing on Wednesday at the child justice court.

National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson Phindi Mjonondwane said the postponement was required for further investigation.

The 15-year-old was charged with murder after the death of a fellow pupil inside the school premises.

The incident happened during a fight at the school during lunchtime, wherein the accused allegedly fetched a sharp object and stabbed the victim.

The school at which the incident happened has been flagged as one of the problematic schools in Gauteng, plagued by gangsterism and drugs.

Gauteng education MEC Panyaza Lesufi visited the school a day after the incident and said he had been told by the community that the alleged perpetrator was not a first-time offender.

