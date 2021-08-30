South Africa

Alexandra pupil stabbed to death allegedly by schoolmate

30 August 2021 - 18:04
A high school learner has been stabbed to death at school.
Image: 123RF/ prathaan

A grade 8 pupil at a school in Alexandra, Johannesburg, has been stabbed to death, allegedly by another pupil outside a school classroom.

According to a statement by the Gauteng education department, the incident happened at Pholosho Secondary School on Monday.

Department spokesperson Steve Mabona said the fatal incident was said to have occurred at midday when the school’s disciplinary committee was dealing with a fight that involved  three other pupils.

"In the midst of that intervention, it was reported that a learner was allegedly stabbed to death by another learner outside a classroom.  Accordingly, emergency services were immediately contacted to attend the scene, however, the learner was certified dead upon their arrival," Mabona said.

Education MEC Panyaza  Lesufi conveyed his deepest condolences to the family of the deceased pupil.

"We vehemently condemn the violent behaviour which led to the death of a learner, allegedly at the expense of his peer on school grounds. It is absolutely unacceptable. The school governing body must investigate this incident and take necessary disciplinary action against the perpetrator,” Lesufi said.

He said the department's psycho-social team would support the school, family and all affected. 

Lesufi said police were  investigating circumstances surrounding the incident. He was also  expected  to visit the family of the deceased on Tuesday.

Mom says son stabbed in school meeting was a hero

The mother of a 22-year-old man who was stabbed to death at Duvha Park Primary School in Emalahleni, Mpumalanga, during a community meeting, wants ...
News
3 months ago

SGB chairperson arrested for allegedly killing man at school meeting

The chairperson of a school governing body (SGB) will appear in court on Monday for allegedly stabbing a man to death during a community meeting at a ...
News
3 months ago

