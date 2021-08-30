Alexandra pupil stabbed to death allegedly by schoolmate

A grade 8 pupil at a school in Alexandra, Johannesburg, has been stabbed to death, allegedly by another pupil outside a school classroom.

According to a statement by the Gauteng education department, the incident happened at Pholosho Secondary School on Monday.

Department spokesperson Steve Mabona said the fatal incident was said to have occurred at midday when the school’s disciplinary committee was dealing with a fight that involved three other pupils.

"In the midst of that intervention, it was reported that a learner was allegedly stabbed to death by another learner outside a classroom. Accordingly, emergency services were immediately contacted to attend the scene, however, the learner was certified dead upon their arrival," Mabona said.

Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi conveyed his deepest condolences to the family of the deceased pupil.

"We vehemently condemn the violent behaviour which led to the death of a learner, allegedly at the expense of his peer on school grounds. It is absolutely unacceptable. The school governing body must investigate this incident and take necessary disciplinary action against the perpetrator,” Lesufi said.

He said the department's psycho-social team would support the school, family and all affected.

Lesufi said police were investigating circumstances surrounding the incident. He was also expected to visit the family of the deceased on Tuesday.