Top cop ready to die for the badge to rid taxi industry of killings

Hitman beware, Rapetswa is in town

Detective-Sergeant Gerald Rapetswa is aware about the dangers associated with his job of pursuing hardcore taxi hitmen but he keeps on sending them to jail despite the death threats he always receives.



Rapetswa speaks with the measure of satisfaction as he reflects on the many dangerous crooks associated with the taxi industry he has put behind bars...