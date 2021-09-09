Arts all-rounder Nirvana happy to be accidental influencer

In celebration of 40 magnificent years of female strength, resilience and beauty, the Sowetan Women’s Club and Toi Moi is connecting you with some of SA’s most-admired women. On the list of these impactful influencers is performance artist, Nirvana Nokwe-Mseleku, fondly known as Nirvana Nokwe who is a multi-hyphenate of note.

At only 24-years-old, Nokwe is a trained singer, songwriter, producer, filmmaker, model and actress.

“The thing that made me take the bold step into such an industry was the fact that I was already in an industry that was dealing with visibility. So, being an influencer was kind of a bonus. It wasn’t something I had planned or thought about doing. Growing up I didn’t think I wanted to be an influencer although I did want to influence people through my acting and brands I worked with but I didn’t have a name for it,” she expresses.

Although she was born in Johannesburg, Nokwe-Mseleku identifies more with her years in KwaMashu and Lamtonville in Durban. With her family rooted in the arts, this made it possible for this budding artist to make her mark in the entertainment industry at the tender age of four years.

“I always try to have conversations that make an impact in people’s lives. I always try to be an example through the work I do, be it acting or filmmaking.”