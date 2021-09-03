SIU wants shack builder blacklisted
The 40 “low-cost housing” units cost the taxpayer R64,000 each
The Special Investigating Unit (SIU) has recommended that the company awarded a tender to build controversial temporary shacks in Tzaneen, Limpopo, be barred from doing business with the government.
Giving a progress report into the investigation regarding Covid-19 expenditure to the standing committee on public accounts on Wednesday, SIU head Adv Andy Mothibi said the unit has recommended that Aventino Group CC be blacklisted...
