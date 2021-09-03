Ramaphosa backs David Mabuza’s decision to seek medical care in Russia

President Cyril Ramaphosa has come out in support of his deputy David Mabuza’s decision to seek medical care in Russia, telling MPs it was his “personal choice” to do so.

Ramaphosa was responding to a question from DA leader John Steenhuisen in the National Assembly on Friday.

Steenhuisen wanted to know why Ramaphosa appointed Mabuza to lead an interministerial committee on Covid-19 despite his recent six-week absence from work to receive medical attention in Russia.

The DA leader charged that Mabuza was simply not competent to lead and had effectively passed a vote of no confidence in the country’s public health system by repeatedly seeking medical treatment in Russia.

“I want to ask you specifically about a member of your cabinet, Mr DD Mabuza, your deputy president and the leader of government business in this house. He certainly does not meet any of the criteria which you’ve set out in this house today,” said Steenhuisen.