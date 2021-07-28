Letters

We feel The Cat's absence

By Reader letter - 28 July 2021 - 09:28
Deputy president David Mabuza.
Image: GCIS

I am beginning to have a lot of respect for our deputy president, “The Cat” (David Mabuza). Aptly named because of his astonishing survival instincts.

My only regret is that, had he been here to watch the country go up in flames with us, he might have been able to quell the violence as he once belonged to the premier league. He might have had some knowledge of how the radical economic transition brigade works.

But we can't blame him for his leave of absence, no one ever plans to be sick. And if he has no confidence in our healthcare system, he has every right to fly out to Russia for check-up for his chronic poisoning condition.

We wish him a speedy recovery.

Cometh Dube-MakholwaMidrand

'David Mabuza is in Russia, he's doing well' - Presidency

Acting minister in the presidency Khumbudzo Ntshavheni said the deputy president was doing well.
News
5 days ago

Mabuza denies receiving a donation from US company General Electric

Deputy president David Mabuza on Tuesday denied that his foundation received any money from American company General Electric.
News
1 month ago

David Mabuza returns to Russia for medical treatment

Deputy President David Mabuza has requested "a few days of leave" to travel to Russia for a medical consultation, the presidency says.
News
1 month ago

