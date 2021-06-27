South Africa

David Mabuza returns to Russia for medical treatment

By Staff Reporter - 27 June 2021 - 08:59
Deputy president David Mabuza.
Image: Masi Losi

Deputy president David Mabuza has requested “a few days of leave” to travel to Russia for a medical consultation, the presidency says.

“This consultation is a follow-up to previous medical consultations that the Deputy President received from the Russian Federation. The Deputy President will continue with the responsibilities that have been entrusted to him upon the end of the leave period,” said the statement.

In March, Mabuza explained his low profile during the coronavirus pandemic, telling MPs he had an underlying health condition.

He has previously received medical treatment in Russia at least twice before in 2015 and 2018 after he was allegedly poisoned during his time as Mpumalanga premier.

TimesLIVE

1 week ago

