Durban man dies after 'rock-throwing' incident on notorious highway

An alleged rock-throwing incident on a Durban highway has claimed the life of a Chatsworth man.

Phildon Chetty, who died during the early hours of Friday, was laid to rest on Sunday.

Police spokesperson Capt Nqobile Gwala said a case of culpable homicide was being investigated.

“It is alleged that on August 27 at 3am, Chatsworth police responded to an accident scene on the Higginson Highway, eastbound between Westcliff and Bayview.

“On arrival, police noticed a vehicle on an embankment which was extensively damaged. The driver of the vehicle had succumbed to his injuries at the scene. The matter is still under investigation.”

Pictures of Chetty's mangled car — including an image of a rock inside the vehicle — have been circulating on social media platforms where there has been an outpouring of grief and anger.