Gauteng human settlements top brass snub legislature committee meeting

Gauteng MEC for human settlements, urban planning and co-operative governance and traditional affairs (Cogta) Lebogang Maile, together with top management officials from his department, were a no-show at a planned meeting with the portfolio committee on co-operative governance and human settlements on Friday morning.

The department was expected to give a presentation on abandoned housing projects in the province.

The committee was also looking forward to hearing from the department about factors resulting in the provincial challenge, and its implementation plans to ensure all abandoned housing projects in the province are finalised and handed over to the rightful beneficiaries.

The portfolio committee had said it was specifically interested in the allocation of funds, appointment of contractors, beneficiary verification process and project timelines in place to enable its oversight on the process.

Over the past few days, the portfolio committee conducted oversight visits to abandoned housing projects in Etwatwa, Kagiso and Klipspruit as part of its Focused Intervention Study (FIS) assessment.