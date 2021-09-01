WATCH | Female-led police operation sees multiple arrests in Katlehong
Dozens of female police officers from multiple units gathered in gold afternoon sunlight in Katlehong, Ekurhuleni, on Tuesday.
Operation Mosadi, named in reference to the Sotho term of address for a woman, kicked off with multiple arrests.
Police officers from various units were joined by female SANDF officers in carrying out the mass operation.
Police minister Bheki Cele attended to oversee the operation.
“Today is the last day of Women's Month, this is Operation Mosadi, that is why you see no men here today. I wish we were all wearing skirts here to supplement and complement the job they do,” Cele said.
The operation rounded off a month of celebrating the work of female officers in the police service.
Cele praised the work of female officers throughout the month.
“We've arrested sex offenders, people that could have raped or assaulted women. It's good that women are arresting them themselves,” he said.
The minister added that multiple drug busts and closing of illicit shebeens had taken place during operations throughout August.
“We hope that by the time they leave here, they will leave people feeling in a safer place.”
TimesLIVE
