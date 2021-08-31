Neighbour arrested for the murder of girl (6) who went missing on Sunday

Police find child’s body after search of people’s homes

A neighbour has been arrested for the murder of a six-year-old girl who was reported missing on Sunday.



Limpopo police spokesperson Brig Motlafela Mojapelo said Bokamoso Tjabadi was reported missing at 8pm in Phokoane village under the Sekhukhune district, and a search operation commenced. ..