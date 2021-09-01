Veteran police woman is appointed deputy commissioner

Almost two months after deputy national police commissioner Lt-Gen Sandile Mfazi died in July, his post will be filled by veteran police woman Lt-Gen Liziwe Evelyn Ntshinga.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, national police commissioner Gen Khehla Sitole announced that he had appointed Ntshinga, who has been in the police service for almost three decades, to the post of deputy national commissioner for crime detection.

Ntshinga holds a B-Tech degree in policing, and is working towards an M-Tech degree in forensic investigation, with a particular focus on project management, forensic methods and techniques, and intelligence.

Sitole said Ntshinga, who will officially start on Wednesday, brings with her a wealth of knowledge and experience having served the organisation in various facets of policing from 1985.

“Given her vast experience and knowledge of the detective and forensic field I am confident that Ntshinga will add much-needed value within the detective and forensic environment,” he said.

Her career as a police detective spans to December 1992 where she served as an investigator, starting off as a police constable, before she moved to inspector (now called warrant officer) in the Park Road sexual offences unit and subsequently the child protection unit.