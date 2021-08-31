Special Tribunal orders former Transnet executive to pay back R26m

The Special Tribunal has ordered Transnet’s former executive for capital projects Herbert Msagala to pay back R26.4m after he was found guilty of disgorgement of secret profits while employed there.

The matter came before the Special Tribunal in July 2020 after the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) probed a project undertaken by Transnet, known as the New-Multi Product Pipeline, for the high-pressure transportation of liquid petroleum products from Durban to Heidelberg in Gauteng.

The project was managed by Msagala.

Msagala in his capacity as the trustee of the Msagala Family Trust and Msagala Residence Trust, his co-trustee in the trusts Roberto Jorge Medona Velosa, IGS Consulting Engineers (Pty) Ltd and Sipho Victor Sithole, were ordered to jointly and severally refund R26.4m to Transnet.

The action was brought before the Special Tribunal by the SIU and Transnet.

Sithole is the shareholder and director of IGS Consulting Engineers.