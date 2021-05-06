Former Transnet exec's earnings do not add up, tribunal hears

A Special Investigating Unit (SIU) senior forensic accountant said money deposited into the bank accounts of former Transnet Capital Projects executive Herbert Msagala were more than what he was said to have earned from his employment and other businesses.

Ismail Varachia told the Special Tribunal on Thursday that between 2009 and 2016, significant amounts of money went into and out of Msagala's bank accounts.

He said some of the amounts paid to Msagala could not be accounted for.

The SIU alleges that some of the cash in Msagala's bank accounts were the benefits of unlawful activities.

They believe that Msagala allegedly received the assets from IGS Consulting Engineers, a company given questionable tenders from Transnet Capital Projects when Msagala was executive.