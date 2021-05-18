Former Eskom boss Singh didn't pay for Dubai trip, travel agency reveals

Gupta associate Salim Essa is said to have foot the bill

Claims by disgraced former Eskom CFO Anoj Singh that he had personally paid for his R60,000 Dubai trip in 2014 has once again been disputed before the Zondo commission by the travel agency that facilitated it.



Agents of Travel Excellence, the travel agency at the heart of questionable and disputed travels by Gupta associates and criminally accused politicians and government officials, are on the stand at the inquiry where they are being taken through some of the trips...