SIU wants former Transnet executive Msagala's assets forfeited to the state

The Special Investigating Unit (SIU) on Tuesday pushed for the frozen assets belonging to former Transnet Capital Projects executive Herbert Msagala to be forfeited to the state.

The SIU and Transnet were on Tuesday seeking a final forfeiture of assets which were attached through a freezing order issued by the Special Tribunal on July 30.

The order of July 30 froze the assets belonging to Msagala and his investment trust and family trust, and movable and immovable properties under curatorship. These include more than 30 vehicles, bank accounts, two farms in the Free State, and a plot in Dainfern, Gauteng.

The SIU and Transnet seek the order for forfeiture because they believe these assets were benefits of unlawful activities by Msagala.

They believe he allegedly received the assets from IGS Consulting Engineers, a company given questionable tenders from Transnet Capital Projects when Msagala was executive.