Anoj Singh: They are all lying about me

Almost everyone who has implicated Anoj Singh at the Zondo commission is lying. That is what the former Transnet CFO would like the state capture inquiry to believe.

“It is clearly a fabrication, Mr Chair,” has stood out as Singh's favourite defence in his many appearances at the commission.

On Thursday, Singh dismissed as a “fabrication” claims by his driver that he collected cash from the Gupta residence to deposit it at the Knox Vault safety deposit boxes. According to Singh, his driver has never transported him to Knox Vault.

On Friday, Singh painted himself as a victim of some conspiracy.

His former colleague, erstwhile Transnet CEO Siyabonga Gama, has submitted to the commission that it was Singh who provided Gupta foot soldier Salim Essa with his contacts.