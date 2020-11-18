2 farms and 30 vehicles among items seized
Former Transnet executive's assets of R18m declared forfeit to the state
Properties belonging to former Transnet Capital Projects executive Herbert Msagala, including two farms and a plot in Steyn City in northern Johannesburg, have been forfeited to the state.
The order was made by the Special Tribunal on Tuesday...
