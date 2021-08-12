Applicants for new Sassa Covid-19 grant struggling
Beneficiaries of the R350 Covid-19 social relief of distress grant say they have been left frustrated by the new process of reapplying on the online platforms that they describe as slow and gobbling up their data in the process.
This is despite the SA Social Security Agency (Sassa) insisting that by on Wednesday its systems had stabilised...
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.