Stunna's success was forecast in the heavens
Rapper and style icon rises above stormy past
In Sesotho, a weather forecaster is known as setsebi sa maemo a lehodimo, to which the direct translation is, “one with the knowledge of matters of the sky”.
Lehodimo is interchanged between “sky” and “heaven” depending on context and meaning, thus with a variant interpretation, forecaster can simply mean “soothsayer”. ..
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.