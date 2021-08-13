Stunna's success was forecast in the heavens

Rapper and style icon rises above stormy past

In Sesotho, a weather forecaster is known as setsebi sa maemo a lehodimo, to which the direct translation is, “one with the knowledge of matters of the sky”.



Lehodimo is interchanged between “sky” and “heaven” depending on context and meaning, thus with a variant interpretation, forecaster can simply mean “soothsayer”. ..