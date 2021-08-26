South Africa

Five classrooms set alight at Eastern Cape school

26 August 2021 - 08:34
Iavan Pijoos Journalist
The incident happened at Mgomanzi Junior Secondary School.
Image: anyvidstudio / 123RF Stock Photo

Five classrooms were destroyed by fire in a village in Butterworth in the Eastern Cape this week, police said.

Police spokesperson Capt Siphokazi Mawisa said the incident happened at Mgomanzi Junior Secondary School.

“The classrooms had desks and books of the learners.”

The motive behind the suspected arson is not known.

Anyone with information can contact the Sgt Mtyingizane on 060 406 9141 or SAPS Crime Stop  on 08600 10111. Tip-offs can be submitted on the MySAPS App.

TimesLIVE

