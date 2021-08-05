Vandalised schools to cost Gauteng over R50m to fix

It will cost Gauteng education department more than R50m to fix 54 schools that have been vandalised since the beginning of this year

While presenting to the portfolio committee on basic education about vandalism of schools during the recent unrest, the department said 54 schools have been affected since the beginning of the year...