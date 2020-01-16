Torching of schools is high treason

Yesterday we woke up to distressing news of a school in Sebokeng, Gauteng, that was set alight by unknown ruffians.

The administration block at Khutlo-Tharo Secondary School was torched during the early hours of yesterday morning.

This happened as pupils were preparing to return to school to mark the commencement of the new academic year.

But, sadly, that was not to be and the poor pupils were forced to miss the crucial first day of learning.

Khutlo-Tharo has been a target for thugs considering that it has suffered an unprecedented 17 break-ins since August, and we have never heard of any arrests.

Now we are wondering what the authorities are doing to deal with the break-ins at Khutlo-Tharo and other affected schools.

It can't be business as usual for these hoodlums, something has to happen to arrest this madness. Pupils can't play second fiddle to thugs without any consequences.

MEC Panyaza Lesufi was asked when he visited the school yesterday about what happened to the patrollers at schools.

Lesufi explained that his department had temporarily suspended the system as it did not comply with the law.

He said they used patrollers who were not trained as guards, but the MEC promised that they would soon deploy accredited patrollers at Gauteng schools.