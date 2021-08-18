'Those responsible must pay for the damages': Outrage at Glenvista High arson

Gauteng basic education MEC Panyaza Lesufi condemned the incident.

“We wish to condemn, in the strongest possible terms, the burning of the Glenvista High School hall, allegedly by learners who did not want to write an assessment which was scheduled to be written in the hall that afternoon,” said the department.

Lesufi said the department would not pay for the damages.

Principal Thobile Morgan said the estimated cost of the damage was about R400,000.

The MEC later shared a picture via Twitter, showing students seated for the assessment outside.

“Yesterday they burnt the school hall because they didn’t want to write an exam. Today, they wrote the exams outside. So sad,” he wrote.