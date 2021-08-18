'Those responsible must pay for the damages': Outrage at Glenvista High arson
The torching of the Glenvista High School hall, allegedly by pupils, has sparked condemnation online.
Local councillor Sarah Wissler confirmed the incident, which took place on Monday, on Facebook.
“I have been inundated with questions around the fire that happened yesterday morning. Yes, it did happen and yes, the pupils who started the fire have been identified and dealt with by the department,” she wrote on Tuesday.
Gauteng basic education MEC Panyaza Lesufi condemned the incident.
“We wish to condemn, in the strongest possible terms, the burning of the Glenvista High School hall, allegedly by learners who did not want to write an assessment which was scheduled to be written in the hall that afternoon,” said the department.
Lesufi said the department would not pay for the damages.
Principal Thobile Morgan said the estimated cost of the damage was about R400,000.
The MEC later shared a picture via Twitter, showing students seated for the assessment outside.
“Yesterday they burnt the school hall because they didn’t want to write an exam. Today, they wrote the exams outside. So sad,” he wrote.
Yesterday they burnt the school hall because they didn’t want to write an exam. Today, they wrote the exams outside. So sad 😭 #GlenvistaHigh @EducationGP1 @Steve_Mabona pic.twitter.com/rUEr0td5oW— Panyaza Lesufi (@Lesufi) August 17, 2021
Social media users, some of whom claimed to be former pupils at the school, expressed their disappointment at the incident.
So those kids in Glenvista High School wrote their exams afterall, outside under the sky. Serves them right— Nokwanda Ayanda (@nokie555) August 17, 2021
Glenvista High pupils set school hall on fire in exam protest, but it went ahead outside. What thuggery. These "students" must be made to pay for all damages.— pamela (@PamelaSalalah) August 17, 2021
Imagine burning your whole High school just because you don't want to write Exams.— Inenekazi 💃🏽💃🏽💃🏽 (@Inenekazi1) August 17, 2021
Wow Glenvista High wow pic.twitter.com/ynJb3NHmw0
Can't believe this was my school😒 honestly sickening🤮 The rise and fall of Glenvista High https://t.co/qGz4s2xJP7— Brazo. (@cher_baebae) August 17, 2021
No ways I don’t claim Glenvista high school. We would’ve never done that back in my days 😭. Kids are trying to be cool they have no idea what the real world is like.— 𝔪𝔦𝔫𝔵 (@meeenx_) August 17, 2021
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.