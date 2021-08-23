Moms take hospital to court for negligence involving babies

Witbank misplaces stillborn, amputates hand of baby with diarrhoea

Four mothers have filed a joint court action against a Mpumalanga hospital and the province after two bodies of stillborn babies went missing while two other newborns had their arms amputated due to alleged gross negligence.



The incidents happened at the Witbank Hospital in eMalahleni between December 2020 and June 2021...