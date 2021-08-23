Unclaimed retirement funds run in the billions

New app allows South Africans to claim unpaid monies

A call from a tracking agent from a retirement fund was all it took for *Mandisa to realise that she might have monies due to her from a mining company she had previously worked for that she had not claimed.



She is one of thousands of South Africans who might still not be aware of retirement savings due to them that they have not claimed for years. ..