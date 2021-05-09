South Africa

Heavy winds cause havoc at Witbank yachting regatta

09 May 2021 - 14:26
Two men were rescued after they were thrown off their yacht in the Witbank Dam on Saturday.
Two men were rescued after they were thrown off their yacht in the Witbank Dam on Saturday.
Image: Paul Fleet/123rf.com

A yachting competition almost resulted in tragedy at the Witbank Dam in Mpumalanga on Saturday because of the heavy winds.

According to the National Sea Rescue Institute, two yachts were caught in the severe winds, leading to them broaching.

Two yachtsmen from one of the yachts landed in the water and suffered hypothermia.

“Our NSRI rescue craft Sealegs had already been dispatched and was responding towards the yachts anticipating them to get into difficulty in the strong wind gusts.

“The one yacht managed to recover and was still under way,” said NSRI station commander in Witbank, Travis Clack.

“The two yachtsmen from the second broaching yacht fell overboard. We recovered both yachtsmen, one local male, age 75, and one middle-aged local male from the water.”

The younger of the two men kept slipping in an out of consciousness after he was rescued from the water. He was rushed to hospital but later discharged.

Meanwhile, their yacht, which had run aground, was recovered.

TimesLIVE

Two dead as storm causes flooding in parts of the Western Cape

Two people died trapped in an overturned vehicle in flood waters as a storm moved across the Cape winelands.
News
3 days ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Boulders’ cold shoulder: Ndebele activist continues cultural revival fight
201k deaths and counting: What we know so far about India’s deadly second ...
X