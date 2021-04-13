Parents say hospital staff tried to cover up negligence
Horror as four-week-old baby's arm is amputated
A mother of a newborn baby has told of the horror she experienced when her daughter was admitted for diarrhoea at a Mpumalanga hospital but ended up with her hand getting amputated.
Mbali Sweleni, 20, said she was terrified when she found a bloodied bandage on the floor next to an incubator that baby Lwandle had been placed in on March 30, just a few hours after she was admitted at Bernice Samuel Hospital in Delmas...
