South Africa

Parents say hospital staff tried to cover up negligence

Horror as four-week-old baby's arm is amputated

13 April 2021 - 07:24

A mother of a newborn baby has told of the horror she experienced when her daughter was admitted for diarrhoea at a Mpumalanga hospital but ended up with her hand getting amputated.

Mbali Sweleni, 20, said she was terrified when she found a bloodied bandage on the floor next to an incubator that baby Lwandle had been placed in on March 30, just a few hours after she was admitted at Bernice Samuel Hospital in Delmas...

