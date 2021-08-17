Some tenants are six months behind on rent due to Covid-19

Some tenants are more than six months behind on their rent, with the residential rental market’s recovery after the hard lockdown in the second quarter of 2020 taking a knock.

Many tenants were struggling to catch up on rent arrears despite being employed when the restriction on movement was lifted in May 2020, TPN Credit Bureau CEO Michelle Dickens said.

“The rental relief provided by residential landlords in 2020 is reflected in the declining number of tenants that are more than three months in arrears. However, rental relief was a short-term solution to assist tenants who had lost some, or all, of their income.

“Once the restriction of movement was lifted in May 2020, TPN data reveals that tenant arrears shot up in value to new records, with 13% of tenants in arrears now more than six months behind on rent.

Pressure in the lower rental segment

“Although tenant payment performance has shown a steady improvement from the third quarter of 2020, indications are that this improvement has now slowed down,” she said.

“Overall, the residential rental market’s recovery after the shock of the hard lockdown in the second quarter of 2020 has appeared to flat line, with the sector now characterised by diminishing demand, increased vacancies and lower rental escalations.”

Dickens said residential rental tenants continue to downscale and the number of tenants in good standing from a payment performance perspective are still not back to pre-Covid levels.

TPN’s data for the first quarter of 2021 reveals that the worst performing category of tenants from a payment performance perspective are those in the more affordable rental market.

Two-thirds of tenants rent for less than R7,000 per month.