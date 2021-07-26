South Africa

Welfare organisations face a bleak future without state subsidy

Department blames technical glitches

26 July 2021 - 07:00
Isaac Mahlangu Senior reporter

Dozens of welfare organisations in Gauteng are in financial distress with some even facing possible closure due to delayed government subsidy payments.

This means that hundreds of vulnerable children and destitute families which rely on these organisations for survival are facing possible starvation due to delays in the payments of critical stipends and subsidies...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

FROM THE SKY: Durban's gutted buildings, snaking queues and ongoing looting
Death, destruction & looting: How did SA get here over seven days?