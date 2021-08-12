Orlando shares in Matongo's mayoral win

The election of the new Johannesburg mayor Jolidee Matongo has ushered in a sense of pride and joy in the community of Orlando where he was raised and began his political activism.



The 46-year-old Matongo, who has become the fourth politician from Soweto to take charge of the City of Gold, spent his childhood in Makhetha Street in Orlando West, where he served his community in various roles...