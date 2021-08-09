Jacob Zuma's legal team eyes another court postponement

Former president Jacob Zuma's legal team will apply for a postponement of his arms deal corruption trial on Tuesday.

National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Adv Mthunzi Mhaga confirmed on Monday that Zuma's legal team planned to “make a substantive application for a postponement, virtually”.

“It's unfortunate that there will be a postponement as our team is ready to argue the special plea as planned but these are circumstances beyond our control,” he said.

Earlier, Correctional Services spokesperson Singabakho Nxumalo confirmed that Zuma was still in hospital for medical observation.

Zuma, who was sentenced last month to a 15-month jail term for contempt of court, has been medically supervised by staff from the SA Military Health Services since his admission at the Estcourt Correctional Centre.

On Monday morning, the Jacob Zuma Foundation tweeted that the matter would be heard virtually at 10am on Tuesday.