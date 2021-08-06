Jacob Zuma moved to outside hospital for 'routine observation', says prison authority

The department of correctional services said on Friday that former president Jacob Zuma has been admitted to an outside hospital for medical observation.

Zuma, who was sentenced last month to a 15-month jail term for contempt of court, has been medically supervised by staff from the SA Military Health Services since his admission at the Estcourt Correctional Centre.

“A routine observation prompted that Mr Zuma be taken for in-hospitalisation,” said spokesperson Singabakho Nxumalo.

The JGZ Foundation, which speaks on behalf of the former president and his family, downplayed Zuma’s move from the prison to hospital.

In a short statement posted on its social media page, the foundation said the 79–year-old Zuma “is attending to his annual medical routine check-up. No need to be alarmed ... yet.”

Zuma began serving the prison sentence on July 8 on the order of the Constitutional Court after repeatedly snubbing a call to appear at the commission of inquiry into state capture. He is classified as a “short-term low-risk inmate”.

Two weeks ago, he joined his family for the funeral of his brother Michael, in Nkandla, after he was granted compassionate leave.

When asked how Zuma was doing in jail, his son Edward said at the time that while there were a few things his father was not happy with, he was doing well. “He is in top spirits.”

