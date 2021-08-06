South Africa

Jacob Zuma moved to outside hospital for 'routine observation', says prison authority

By TimesLIVE - 06 August 2021 - 10:08
Former president Jacob Zuma. File photo.
Former president Jacob Zuma. File photo.
Image: Rogan Ward

The department of correctional services said on Friday that former president Jacob Zuma has been admitted to an outside hospital for medical observation.

Zuma, who was sentenced last month to a 15-month jail term for contempt of court, has been medically supervised by staff from the SA Military Health Services since his admission at the Estcourt Correctional Centre.

“A routine observation prompted that Mr Zuma be taken for in-hospitalisation,” said spokesperson Singabakho Nxumalo.

The JGZ Foundation, which speaks on behalf of the former president and his family, downplayed Zuma’s move from the prison to hospital.

In a short statement posted on its social media page, the foundation said the 79–year-old Zuma “is attending to his annual medical routine check-up. No need to be alarmed ... yet.”

Zuma began serving the prison sentence on July 8 on the order of the Constitutional Court after repeatedly snubbing a call to appear at the commission of inquiry into state capture. He is classified as a “short-term low-risk inmate”.

Two weeks ago, he joined his family for the funeral of his brother Michael, in Nkandla, after he was granted compassionate leave. 

When asked how Zuma was doing in jail, his son Edward said at the time that while there were a few things his father was not happy with, he was doing well. “He is in top spirits.”

TimesLIVE

Zuma threatens to spill the beans on 'prominent foundations' in arms deal trial

Former president Jacob Zuma, through his legal team, is threatening to implicate "prominent organisations and foundations" in his upcoming arms deal ...
News
21 hours ago

'I will be back very soon': Zuma gives positive farewell message to brother as he returns to jail

Correctional services department spokesperson Singabakho Nxumalo said that former president Jacob Zuma was 'safely back in custody'.
News
2 weeks ago

Jacob Zuma 'in good health and spirit', says KZN premier at Nkandla funeral

Sihle Zikalala has lauded the department of correctional services for allowing former president Jacob Zuma to attend his late brother's funeral on ...
News
2 weeks ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Who is the SA ‘silver surfer’ who won a medal at the Tokyo Olympics?
FROM THE SKY: Durban's gutted buildings, snaking queues and ongoing looting