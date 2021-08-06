Extortionists terrorise developers in Tshwane

Three men, including an ANC branch secretary of Tshwane ward 86, Lima Sethokga and two brothers Thabo and Karabo Letswalo were arrested and are facing charges of extortion, harassment and intimidation

Gauteng police say they have been investigating several groups in Tshwane, who target infrastructure projects to hijack them or extort money from developers under the guise of local beneficiation.



Yet despite a police special task team set up last year to crack down on the groups using a modus operandi similar to Mamelodi's feared group “Boko Haram” only a few arrests have been made...