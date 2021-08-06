Grobler takes aim at 20-goal target

SuperSport United striker Bradley Grobler is challenging himself to break the 20-goal mark and win the golden boot award again in the new season.

Glober was in mesmerising form last campaign, scoring 17 goals in 29 matches in all competitions, which saw him win the golden boot with 16 goals.

The 33-year-old was also rewarded by his club during their awards ceremony for his outstanding season, where he walked away with four major awards earlier this week including the player of the season, player’s player of the season and the chairman’s award.

“At this stage I just want to get over the preseason. This period is not the most enjoyable time and we are very close to the end now, a week to go before the first game,” Globler told the club's media department.

“It is exciting and in terms of setting targets, right now I want to get to the first game fit, feeling fresh and ready. So far so good.

“I think we let ourselves down the last couple of seasons. We want to be better this time and it is something we are going to work on. But excited to get going again and hopefully this will be a year that the 20-goal mark will be broken.

“That's something I’m challenging myself towards and all in all, looking forward to the new season.”

This is the second successive year where Globler won the chairman’s award and he has vowed to continue working hard to achieve success in the future with the club.

“It is an amazing feeling to have won the awards with the club. This is a club with a lot of history and I’m really glad that I’m part of that history now,” he said.

“The club has been good to me for many years and this is another way of repaying them for the faith that they have shown in me.

“Winning the chairman’s award back-to-back is extremely special. I mean, the chairman is a proud man, he loves his football and he is an honest man. I had a good relationship with him over the years and it is always a nice feeling to make him proud.

“When I do well, he is one of the people to let me know. To know that he supports me is a confidence booster already. I’m really pleased to win the award again.”