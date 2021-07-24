Looting cost schools R300m in damage and stolen infrastructure

Schools suffered R300m in damage in the violent looting spree which affected KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng, basic education minister Angie Motshekga said on Saturday.

In a media briefing on Saturday about schools' readiness to reopen, the minister said the sector was very concerned by the damage to schools and education department infrastructure.

In KwaZulu-Natal, 137 education facilities, three education centres and eight offices were vandalised and 126 schools damaged.