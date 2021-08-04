South Africa

R6,000 tips — Let’s spread hope

By Iavan Pijoos - 04 August 2021 - 12:03
A Cape Town restaurant shared a receipt showing the generous tip for its staff from a loyal patron. Businesses in Johannesburg are also part of the campaign to help local hospitality businesses.
Image: Simply Asia via Twitter

Good Samaritans are spreading hope by leaving massive tips for restaurant staff as the hospitality industry works to recover from lockdown closures.

This past week, employees at Simply Asia in Durbanville, Western Cape, were stunned after a customer left a massive tip.

“One of our loyal customers left a R500 tip for each staff member on duty. A total of R6,000. We are grateful for the generous contribution made to the store and staff during these difficult times,” the company said.

It said the anonymous tipper had asked the waitress how many people were on duty during the Friday dinner rush and instructed that the bumper tip should be divided among them. ​

To mark Mandela Day, which urges acts of selflessness, Xpertek Contact director Gavin Fletcher gifted DC Coffee Co in Fourways, Johannesburg, a tip of R6,700 after ordering two cups of coffee.

The company’s Chris Cochrane said they named their “pay it forward campaign” for local restaurants “Just keep moving forward”.

Xpertek Contact said it had received tremendous support from Hammond Pole Attorneys, Skyfii and BBD.

“This effort verifies the power of community and how a little goes a long way,” Fletcher said.

“As a nation we continue to show resilience through the most difficult times. That resilience always starts with a glimmer of hope, and that is what the aim of this campaign is all about: hope.” 

