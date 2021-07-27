Let's eradicate poverty to remove threat of insecurity

By winning this war we can be sure looting frenzy and riots won't happen again

Peace and harmony is the fundamental prerequisite of our life and an ideal path to follow. Our thoughts and prayers go out to the families and to all who lost their loved ones in the battle to contain the anarchy that engulfed our nation.



We mourn these losses as we struggle to rebuild our shattered lives. The enemies of freedom have pushed the false narrative that democracy is in decline because it is incapable of addressing people’s needs. In fact, democracy is in decline because it’s most prominent exemplars are not doing enough to protect it...