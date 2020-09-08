Let's save water to leave a lasting legacy

We all want to leave our mark in this world, to know that our life mattered. What does it mean to leave a legacy? It means putting a stamp on the future, and making a contribution to future generations. We want to leave a legacy because we want to feel that our life mattered.



We celebrate Heritage Month from September 1 to September 30 annually. This month honours the various cultures and diversities in our country, from the 11 official languages, our cuisine, music and creative expressions of our historical inheritance. ..