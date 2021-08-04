Another 423 Covid-19 deaths recorded in SA in 24 hours

SA recorded another 423 Covid-19 deaths and 13,264 cases in the past 24 hours, the National Institute for Communicable Diseases said on Wednesday.

This means that there have now been 73,415 fatalities recorded across SA to date, along with 2,484,009 cases.

Of the new cases, the most (3,587) were in the Western Cape, followed by Gauteng (2,927), and KwaZulu-Natal (2,408). The Eastern Cape (1,088) was the only other province to have more than 1,000 cases recorded in 24 hours.