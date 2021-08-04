Another 423 Covid-19 deaths recorded in SA in 24 hours
SA recorded another 423 Covid-19 deaths and 13,264 cases in the past 24 hours, the National Institute for Communicable Diseases said on Wednesday.
This means that there have now been 73,415 fatalities recorded across SA to date, along with 2,484,009 cases.
Of the new cases, the most (3,587) were in the Western Cape, followed by Gauteng (2,927), and KwaZulu-Natal (2,408). The Eastern Cape (1,088) was the only other province to have more than 1,000 cases recorded in 24 hours.
The NICD said that there had also been 533 hospital admissions in the past 24 hours, meaning that there are 15,629 people being treated in the country's public or private medical facilities.
There was some good news, in that more than 8-million Covid-19 vaccines have been administered. According to the SA Coronavirus website, there have been 8,182,380 doses administered to date.
TimesLIVE
