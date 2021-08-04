South Africa

Another 423 Covid-19 deaths recorded in SA in 24 hours

By Staff Reporter - 04 August 2021 - 20:00
There was some good news, in that more than 8-million Covid-19 vaccines have been administered.
There was some good news, in that more than 8-million Covid-19 vaccines have been administered.
Image: World Health Organisation/AFRO

SA recorded another 423 Covid-19 deaths and 13,264 cases in the past 24 hours, the National Institute for Communicable Diseases said on Wednesday.

This means that there have now been 73,415 fatalities recorded across SA to date, along with 2,484,009 cases.

Of the new cases, the most (3,587) were in the Western Cape, followed by Gauteng (2,927), and KwaZulu-Natal (2,408). The Eastern Cape (1,088) was the only other province to have more than 1,000 cases recorded in 24 hours.

The NICD said that there had also been 533 hospital admissions in the past 24 hours, meaning that there are 15,629 people being treated in the country's public or private medical facilities.

There was some good news, in that more than 8-million Covid-19 vaccines have been administered. According to the SA Coronavirus website, there have been 8,182,380 doses administered to date.

TimesLIVE

Teachers advised to give pupils 'mask break' every two hours

The mask break “entails going outdoors and removing their masks, and breathing for approximately 5-15 minutes”.
News
2 days ago

Return to full capacity causes confusion at schools

Confusion reigned yesterday on the first day of all pupils returning to full classroom capacity as some parents were told that the 100% school ...
News
1 day ago

Connie Ferguson's heartbreaking message to Shona: 'I thought we'd grow old together'

"This is not goodbye. This is until we meet again, when God thinks it's time."
News
9 hours ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Who is the SA ‘silver surfer’ who won a medal at the Tokyo Olympics?
FROM THE SKY: Durban's gutted buildings, snaking queues and ongoing looting