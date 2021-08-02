Covid-19 cases on the rise in Western Cape and KZN, as Gauteng cases decline
There were 5,575 new Covid-19 cases reported in the past 24 hours, with 1,773 in the Western Cape, the current coronavirus epicentre, 981 in KZN and 1,047 in Gauteng.
The trend of increasing numbers of Covid-19 cases in the Western Cape and KwaZulu-Natal continued on Monday.
Figures from the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) showed that while new cases were declining in many provinces — most noticeably in Gauteng — the trend was significantly upwards in the two coastal provinces.
There were 5,575 new cases reported in the past 24 hours, the NICD said at a positivity rate of 21.9%.
Of those cases, 1,773 were in the Western Cape, the current coronavirus epicentre, and 981 were in KZN. There were 1,047 cases recorded in Gauteng in the past 24 hours.
The NICD said that health department data showed that 246 Covid-19 related deaths have been reported in the past 24 hours, bringing fatalities to 72,437 to date.
There had also been an increase of 415 hospital admissions in the past 24 hours, taking the total number of people admitted to 15,710.
