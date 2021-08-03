News

555 new Covid-19 deaths recorded in SA in 24 hours

By Staff Reporter - 03 August 2021 - 19:18
SA recorded 555 new Covid-19 related deaths and close to 9,000 new cases on Tuesday, the NICD said.
SA recorded 555 new Covid-19 related deaths and close to 9,000 new cases on Tuesday, the NICD said.
Image: 123RF/perig76

There were 555 new Covid-19 deaths recorded in the past 24 hours, the National Institute for Communicable Diseases said on Tuesday.

In the same period, there were 8,988 new infections recorded, at a positivity rate of 19.8%.

This means that there have been 72,992 fatalities and 2,470,746 cases recorded across SA to date.

Of the new cases, most were in Gauteng (2,267), followed by the Western Cape (2,233) and KwaZulu-Natal (1,697).

The NICD said there had also been an increase of 636 hospital admissions in the past 24 hours, meaning that 15,788 people are being treated for coronavirus-related illnesses in hospital.

TimesLIVE

Covid-19 cases on the rise in Western Cape and KZN, as Gauteng cases decline

There were 5,575 new Covid-19 cases reported in the past 24 hours, with 1,773 in the Western Cape, the current coronavirus epicentre, 981 in KZN and ...
News
1 day ago

Covid test result bungle costs businesswoman

A mix up of laboratory test results for Covid-19 cost a Gauteng woman a business trip worth R42,000 after she was stopped from travelling to Nigeria ...
News
1 day ago

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Who is the SA ‘silver surfer’ who won a medal at the Tokyo Olympics?
FROM THE SKY: Durban's gutted buildings, snaking queues and ongoing looting