Connie Ferguson's heartbreaking message to Shona: 'I thought we'd grow old together'
'This is not goodbye. This is until we meet again, when God thinks it's time'
Members of the Ferguson family gathered to pay their last respects to late veteran actor and producer Shona Ferguson on Wednesday, with his wife Connie sharing a heartbreaking message to her husband.
Shona passed away at Milpark Hospital last Friday due to Covid-19 complications.
In a recorded message to her late husband, Connie expressed how heartbroken she was.
“My love, my skatpie, never in a million years would I be in this position that I am today, speaking as I am today without your physical presence. Sho', I thought you and I were going to grow old together. That's what I saw, that's what I saw for us. That's always been the dream,” she said.
“I never anticipated where we are today, God brought you into my life 20 years ago, and I anticipated another 20 years with you.
“I remember when we'd see elders at Cresta Mall walking while holding hands. We'd look at them and go, 'look at us at a couple of years', and we'd hold hands if we weren't holding hands already. I nursed you for 28 days.”
#ConnieFerguson Paying tribute to the husband #RIPShonaFerguson 🕊🕊🕊🕊#FiredFM #PhoenixMassacre #MTN8 #PutSouthAficansFirst #ramaphosa— #RIPShonaferguson (@JuliusDaHotest) August 4, 2021
Uncle Sho DJ Fresh Somizi Nathi Mthethwa Mr Kgomo SABC pic.twitter.com/hndyACrdlQ
The actress also revealed how she and her family prayed long and hard for his healing before his passing.
“I had never known anyone as strong as you. How I saw you at the hospital, how you fought ... skat I want you to know I am so proud of you.
“I have never known anyone with your fighting spirit. Even on the hospital bed, you defied the odds so many times.
I'm hurting right now, my heart is bleeding. I was not ready for you to go, the girls were not ready for you to go. When you became sick ... I don't think we've ever prayed so much in our lives, we prayed and believed God for your healing.
“I think I'm beginning to understand that God heals differently. I can't imagine my life without you Sho', the past couple of days have been almost like a dream ... What I do know for sure my love is that you are walking with the Lord and you have been preparing for this day all your life.”
Connie went on to gush over the love that they shared together.
“You've taught me unconditional love, you were not one for half measures. Anyone who has ever known you will know that my husband loved hard, he cared hard, he worked hard, most importantly he loved the Lord hard, unashamedly.
“You've touched a lot of lives Sho', you've taught people how to love, black families. You've changed the narrative. I may have only had 20 years with you Sho', but our 20 years, what you and I had in 20 years, most people don't get to experience that in their life.
“How lucky am I. You loved me in a way that I didn't know was possible to love, you had the God kind of love.”
She said that she would now have to go.
“I realise that this is going to be a journey for me. God is still God and although I am confused right now, I don't know what tomorrow looks like without you because I just cannot imagine myself without you.
“I am happy to have you as an angel. I have all I need to be okay. Your race on earth might have come to and end, but know that you fought a good fight.
“I have to find it in me to continue until I am ready to join you, so this is not goodbye my love, because love like you and I have does not die.
“This is not goodbye, this is until we meet again, when God thinks it's time.”
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.