Community policing strategy adopted in 2018 to be activated

The government wants you to get involved in fighting crime with law enforcement to avert and ensure better response to incidents such as the recent wave of unrest that gripped KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng

This is the plan behind the activation of community policing strategy announced by President Cyril Ramaphosa on Sunday to prevent similar incidents which have left huge destruction of property in their wake and more than 300 people dead...