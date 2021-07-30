Local luxury gets new feel from future fashion icon Thebe Magugu

Designer taking the world by storm

Impeccably tailored, nostalgic and colourful — the designs of Thebe Magugu have a finger firm on SA’s pulse. Constantly beating new paths with his heartfelt collections threaded from his family’s past, his work is like a palm reading that sketches out life in SA.



With his accolades that have seen him hit runways in Paris and Milan (even during the turbulent lockdown), Magugu is fast becoming the most important local luxury designer...