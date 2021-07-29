8-week repair time after fire at Girls & Boys Town facility

A fire has damaged one of the residences belonging to Girls and Boys Town SA (GBTSA), the 63-year old non-profit organisation that cares for vulnerable and disadvantaged children and youth.

The Verulam Family Home for Girls, north of Durban, caught fire about 11pm last Friday. The exact cause of the fire is unknown and clarity is expected when the forensic investigators provide their findings.

Lee Loynes, CEO of GBTSA, said the girls and staff who were asleep when the fire began, awoke to the smell of smoke, followed their well-practised fire drill protocols and evacuated safely.

Temporary accommodation has been arranged for the girls while plans are under way to repair their damaged home.