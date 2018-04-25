Prayers for divine intervention against societal ills will sound across a stadium in Johannesburg tomorrow‚ led by leaders of the African National Congress.

Over 5 000 residents are expected to heed the call by the Gauteng provincial government and faith leaders to gather at the Standard Bank Arena in the inner city for the prayer meeting‚ the government said in a statement on Wednesday.

"The prayer is an invitation for divine intervention as our society battles social ills including rampant abuse of substances‚ all forms of violence in communities‚ random murders of women and children‚ harvesting of body parts especially of children who suffer albinism‚ femicide‚ rape of women and children including toddlers‚" the provincial Department of Social Development said in a statement.

“As government‚ we have always believed that the Creator would always guide us in all that we do. As such‚ we have relied on prayer when we are confronted by challenges as big as those we face today‚” said Social Development MEC Nandi Mayathula-Khoza.

Gauteng Premier David Makhura and Moral Regeneration Movement chairperson Father Smangaliso Mkhatshwa‚ an ordained Catholic priest and ANC stalwart who has held several senior positions within the party‚ will address the prayer meeting‚ which is scheduled to start at 10am on Thursday.