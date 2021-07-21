IEC to seek postponement of local polls after Moseneke’s call

Former IEC vice-chairperson Terry Tselane said the commission spends about R400m to organise a national voter registration weekend which the commission said was scheduled to take place next week

The Independent Electoral Commission of SA (IEC) will now approach the courts to seek permission to postpone elections and the term of municipal councils to next year after the inquiry into the feasibility of holding free and fair municipal elections recommended that they be delayed until February.



Former deputy chief justice Dikgang Moseneke, who was commissioned by the IEC to lead the probe, said the inquiry had concluded that it was not reasonably possible that the local government elections scheduled for Oct. 27 would be free and fair due to the threat imposed by the pandemic and the current restrictions on political activities and planning...