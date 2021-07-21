Too soon for Zuma to celebrate — legal experts

Judge Piet Koen ruled in Zuma's favour on Tuesday and adjourned the case to next month

Former president Jacob Zuma got a temporary reprieve when the Pietemaritzburg high court granted a postponement of his corruption case, but law experts believe it's too soon for him to celebrate.



Zuma's special plea for prosecutor Billy Downer's removal from the case which was supposed to be heard on Monday this week will now be heard on August 10, with the trial expected to continue three days later...